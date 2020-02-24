No. 1 KU routs Oklahoma State 83-58

Top-ranked Kansas avoided any chance of a letdown after its high-profile win over Baylor by blowing out Oklahoma State 83-58.

Udoka Azubuike led Kansas with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji scored 15 points, Devon Dotson added 11 points and Christian Braun and David McCormack had 10 apiece for the Jayhawks.

Kansas regained the top spot in the AP poll earlier in the day thanks to its victory over now-No. 2 Baylor. Cameron McGriff led the Cowboys with 16 points, though most came with the game well out of reach. Isaac Likekele and Lindy Waters added 11 apiece.

