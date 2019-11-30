No. 11 Baylor routes Kansas 61-6

JaMycal Hasty rushed for three touchdowns and No. 11 Baylor forced six turnovers in a 61-6 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

Charlie Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) equaled the school record for wins in Matt Rhule’s third season as coach. Trestan Ebner, Gerry Bohanon, Qualan Jones and Jacob Zeno also rushed for TDs as the Bears piled up 263 yards on the ground.

Only three times since the program’s founding in 1899 have the Bears won 11 games in a season.

Next up for Baylor is the Big 12 championship game Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma. The Sooners beat the Bears 34-31 on Nov. 16.

Kansas (3-9, 1-8) finished Les Miles’ first season as coach with its fourth straight loss. Carter Stanley threw three of the Jayhawks’ four interceptions, and Manny Miles also was picked off.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/30/2019 6:24:57 PM (GMT -6:00)