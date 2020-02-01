No. 12 West Virginia beats K-State, Huggins moves past Rupp

Derek Culver scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead No. 12 West Virginia to a 66-57 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

The win moved West Virginia's Bob Huggins past Kentucky's Adolph Rupp into seventh place all time in Division I with 877 career victories.

The Mountaineers bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday. They improved to 11-0 at home and ended a three-game losing streak to Kansas State. Xavier Sneed scored 11 points to lead Kansas State.

The Wildcats have lost five straight road games.

2/1/2020 3:49:39 PM (GMT -6:00)