No. 16 Wichita State goes cold, falls to Temple on road

Wichita State's Jamarius Burton (2) shoots as Temple Quinton Rose (1) and Arashma Parks (14) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple used a strong defensive performance to upset No. 16 Wichita State 65-53.

Jake Forrester and Monty Scott each chipped in 11 points for the Owls (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference), who on Wednesday night snapped a three-game losing streak while defeating a ranked opponent for the 13th consecutive season.

Wichita State leading scorer Erik Stevenson went scoreless, missing eight shots and five from 3-point range. Tyson Etienne, who entered tops in the conference with 37 3-pointers made, also was scoreless and missed three 3-point tries.

