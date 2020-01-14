No. 23 Texas Tech holds off Kansas State 77-63

Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points, Davide Moretti had 14 and No. 23 Texas Tech used a late push to beat Kansas State 77-63.

The Red Raiders led by 17 at one point, but the Wildcats rallied and led 46-45 with 13 minutes remaining. Kevin McCuller scored nine of his 10 points in the final 11:30 to help steady Texas Tech.

Jahmi’us Ramsey also had 10 points. Cartier Diarra scored 19 points, Xavier Sneed had 14 and Montavious Murphy added 11 for Kansas State. This is only the second time Texas Tech has won at Kansas State since 2007.

