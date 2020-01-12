No. 23 Wichita State holds off UConn 89-86 in 2 OTs

No. 23 Wichita State blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation, but came back to beat UConn 89-86 in two overtimes.

Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out. Dexter Dennis and Erik Stevenson each scored 16 for the Shockers, who have won nine straight games.

Christian Vital scored 25 points for UConn. The Huskies' Sidney Wilson tied the game at 69 in regulation with a 3-pointer, and he blocked Dennis's shot to send the game into overtime. Wichita State led 69-60 with just over a minute remaining.