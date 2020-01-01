No. 24 Wichita State rallies past East Carolina 75-69

Erik Stevenson scored 17 points to help Wichita State earn a tough victory in the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers held off East Carolina at home, 75-69 in their conference opener.

Stevenson scored 10 of his 17 points after halftime for the Shockers, who trailed midway through the second half thanks to East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner scoring 20 of his 29 points in the second half.

Jamarius Burton followed Stevenson with 15 points for the Shockers. Trey Wade and Tyson Etienne scored 11 each to round out the double-digit scorers.

Wichita State steps out of conference for its next game Saturday against Mississippi. The Shockers than battle Memphis next Thursday (Jan. 9) against American

