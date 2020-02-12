Oklahoma State beats Kansas State 64-59

Yor Anei scored 15 and had seven rebounds, Lindy Waters III added 12 points and Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 64-59. Jonathan Laurent had 11 points and Cameron McGriff provided 10 as the Cowboys picked up their first win against Kansas State since 2017 and now sit in a tie for ninth place in the conference with the Wildcats. Mike McGuirl led Kansas State with a season-high 16 points. It was the first conference road win of the season for Oklahoma State.