Petz leading the way for historic Cheney run

Cheney football made history this season, as the Cardinals advanced to the 3A sub-state game this Friday for the first time in program history.

Senior running back and defensive back Riley Petz is one of the Cardinal’s biggest threats on both sides of the ball.

Petz’s 99-yard pick-six is still one of the top plays in the state this season, and helped secure the upset over Conway Springs back in week two.

Petz’s ability to make big plays on both sides of the ball has helped Cheney make history, advancing to Friday's sub-state game for the first time ever.

“He has a natural instinct and he's very quick so he's like half a tackle away from making a big play every play or he'll intercept a pass and run it back for a touchdown,” said head coach Shelby Wehrman. “Just having that ability out there on the field keeps guys’ hopes alive when things aren't going well because we just keep plugging away and Riley might make a big play.”

Petz has six interceptions on the season, and two pick-sixes through 11 games. On offense, he's had no problem finding the end zone either, with 28 touchdowns and 969 rushing yards.

“It feels really awesome, but it wasn't just me, my line does a lot for me, makes a lot of holes,” said Petz. “I just do the fun part, they do everything behind the scenes.”

While he may not want the recognition for it, Petz’s athleticism makes him one of the best athletes in class 3a, not only on the field, but also on the basketball court, and the track. Petz is the reigning 300 meter hurdle state champion

“It’s hard to believe that one kid has that much capability and athleticism across so many different sports,” said Wehrman.

But all Petz is focused on now is winning another game under the lights with his best friends.

“Before every game I get real nervous, I mean I almost tear up because I just don't want this to end, especially with these guys.”

Cheney will make a trip to Andale for sub-state Friday at 7.