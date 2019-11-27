Rising Star: Tyler Brown

Hutchinson Community College is bragging about it's men's basketball team, and it should be! The Blue Dragons are undefeated so far this season and are sitting second in the nation with the NJCAA rankings.

“Ever since I can remember, I’ve been playing basketball my whole life. It’s been my number one sport my whole life,” said Hutch CC sophomore guard, Tyler Brown.

The Hutch Community College sophomore says his love for basketball came from his family.

“Growing up from a young age, my dad was really into basketball and I grew up playing with my brothers and I always was the youngest of my brothers so I was always the one getting beat up when we’d go outside and play basketball,” said Brown.

Brown says he didn’t have much of a recruiting process in high school, but one coach, Steve Eck with the Blue Dragons really stood out.

“He [Eck] was the first coach to ever, whenever I finished a game to walk over to the bench and tell me what I did, what he liked about how I played, what I could have done differently,” said Brown.

“Back before Tyler was born, Tyler didn’t know about me but I knew about him," said Hutch CC men's basketball coach Steve Eck. "I saw him at Valley Center when he had 50 points at a Valley Center game one time.”

According to Eck, Brown really started to shine on the court halfway through his freshman season.

Eck said, “Tyler sticks out just that he plays hard and he’s determined. He wants to be a good ball player and he’s going to do everything he can to do that.”

“I think I’ve always been known kind of as a shooter and I think I’ve become a more consistent shooter," said Brown. "I’ve improved a lot on defense, it’s become a more valuable part of my game. Whenever I step on the court, I’m excited to guard whoever I’m supposed to guard.”

Brown says he’s talked to multiple universities about continuing his hoops career post Hutch but right now he’s focused on making another national championship run and enjoying being so close to home.

“I love my family. I’m very close to my family and just being able to look out and see them. It means the most to me to know my family is still here and know I’m still close enough for them to come see me,” said Brown.

