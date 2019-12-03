Robertson chasing NCAA history

Taylor Robertson is one of the best shooters to ever come out of Kansas, now as just a sophomore at Oklahoma, she's just six 3s away from becoming the most accurate 3-point shooter in NCAA history.

The McPherson native's career 48.3 3-point percentage is the active highest in the NCAA. She's made 144 3s in her career. According to The Norman Transcript, the NCAA requires 150 made 3s to qualify for the career 3-point shooting record. If she makes six more 3s, and keeps her percentage high enough, she will become the all-time 3- point shooting leader by percentage.

The sophomore guard dropped 30 points against Wichita State on Saturday.

"We really prepared for her, but it didn't look like it," said Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams. "She had 30 points, for three days we talked about how good of a shooter she is."

Robertson's 39 3-s on the season is the most in NCAA DI women's basketball. She also averages the most 3s per game in the NCAA, out of both men and women.

In her 30 point performance against the Shockers, she made nine 3s, which tied OU's school record for most 3s in a game.

"Everybody has been talking about it," said Robertson. "It's kind of everywhere, but I just try to block it out and just play."

Just playing, along with a whole lot of practicing is what she's always done. Even since long before her high school days at McPherson, where she holds the record for career high points.

"Anytime that she could she did extra shots after practice with me or with someone else," said McPherson women's basketball coach Chris Strathman. "It was just a joy to watch her shoot, it was just amazing."

All the practice she's put in over the years is the reason why as just a sophomore, she trusts herself taking any shot anywhere on the court.

"All the work that I've put in over the years and even just in the season and in the summer, just getting a lot of shots up, is why I feel confident in it."