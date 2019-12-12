Rose Hill's Bolticoff chooses K-State

ROSE HILL, Kan. Rose Hill Junior Noah Bolticoff will play his college football in Manhattan. The Offensive Lineman made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The 3-star (Rivals) prospect told us in October he was considering Kansas and K-State among several other Power 5 schools.

Read the original version of this article at www.catchitkansas.com.

 