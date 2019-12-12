Rose Hill's Bolticoff chooses K-State

Rose Hill Junior Noah Bolticoff will play his college football in Manhattan. The Offensive Lineman made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Extremely blessed and excited to say that I’m staying home and have committed to Kansas State University. Go Cats! #EMAW #PoundTheStone pic.twitter.com/826xqsPGC9 — Noah Bolticoff (@NBolticoff) December 12, 2019

The 3-star (Rivals) prospect told us in October he was considering Kansas and K-State among several other Power 5 schools.

