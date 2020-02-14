Salina Central rallying around Coach Pfeifer

Coach Traci Pfeifer is asking her team to do one thing: fight.

“I’m going to fight for my life." Pfeifer said. "I want you girls to fight for each other on the court.”

Pfeifer has coached basketball at Salina Central for 19 years. But off the court, she's battling endometrian cancer for the second time.

“In February of 2019, I had a scan. They told me everything looked good. I thought I was alright. Then I went back for a 6 month checkup in August 2019 and I was told I had a mass, one on my abdomen and one on my back.” Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer had the mass on her abdomen removed, and went through chemotherapy and radiation again.

She scheduled her treatments around her team's basketball games, and hasn't missed one yet. Even though the treatment drains her of her energy, she still coaches while sitting in a chair during practice.

“Sometimes it’s just hard to stand for long periods of time. Pfeifer said. "So I spend a lot of time in a chair.”

She says her team is more like a family, and families help each other out.

"Were always asking her how she's feeling, if she's doing alright." Sarah Opat, a senior at Salina Central said. "If she's tired, she can go home. We're always making sure she's doing her best and that she's okay."

Pfeifer finished her last round of chemotherapy last Thursday, and will eventually get a scan like she did around this time last year.