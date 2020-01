Wichita State moves up to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 basketball poll.

The jump comes after a Shocker win against Memphis on Thursday at home, and another win on the road in double overtime against UConn on Sunday.

KU falls three spots to No. 6 following a loss at home to Baylor, 67-55. The win bumped Baylor up from No. 4 to No. 2 in the poll.

Gonzaga stays constant in the poll remaining in the No. 1 spot.

Find the full ranking here: