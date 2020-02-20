Shockers pull away from South Florida late for 20th win of season

Clad in pink uniforms to be auctioned off to raise money for breast cancer research and programs, the Wichita State men's basketball team pulled away late to take down South Florida Thursday night at Koch Arena, 65-55.

The Shockers' third consecutive win moves them to 20-6 overall and 8-5 in the American Athletic Conference, tied for fourth with five games to go.

Jaime Echenique tied his career high with 20 points Thursday night as Wichita State secured 20 wins for the 11th straight season. Echenique sank two free throws and Dennis Dexter followed with a 3-pointer as Wichita State fought out of the second of two ties midway through the final period with five unanswered points. Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls.

Next up for the Shockers is a crucial road test Saturday at Cincinnati, currently sitting alone in second place in the American, a game and a half ahead of Wichita State at 10-4 in the league.

