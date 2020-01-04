Shockers pull out easy win over Ole Miss

Erik Stevenson’s career scoring day helped No. 24/23 Wichita State rout Ole Miss, 74-54 on Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena.

Stevenson hit four of his five three-point fields goals in the first half as Wichita State built a commanding 39-24 lead at the midway point. The Shockers led by as many as 23 down the stretch.

About the only thing that could slow Stevenson was the scorer’s table. The sophomore cut his hand on a headlong dive for a loose ball with 4:28 to play in the period and spent the next two minutes in the tunnel receiving treatment. He returned at the 2:35-mark and drilled a corner jumper 14 seconds later for his 18th and 19th points of the half.

Stevenson’s final line: 29 points, six rebounds, three steals and five stitches in 34 minutes.

Jamarius Burton added 16 points to go with 10 from Grant Sherfield.

Khadim Sy and Devontae Shuler scored 12-each to lead Ole Miss (9-4), which lost for the first time since Dec. 3rd.

The Shockers (13-1) have won seven-straight heading into next Thursday’s American Athletic Conference showdown with No. 9 Memphis (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Wichita State held Ole Miss to 30.8 percent from the field (4-of-18 from distance) and outscored them 20-1 off of turnovers.

Six different Shockers grabbed at least five rebounds, as WSU won the battle of the boards 38-30.

The Shockers held the Rebels without a field goal for a stretch of over eight minutes midway through the first half. Stevenson drilled two threes and a pair of free throws to key a 15-2 run that stretched a 14-13 Shocker lead to 29-15 with just under five minutes to go.

Between the 6:29-mark of the first half and the 11:59-mark of the second half, WSU players nailed 14-of-18 shots.

Stevenson finished that stretch with a layup to grow the martin to 61-39. Those points were his last of the day. The sophomore attempted just two more shots over the final 12 minutes.

“Power 5” teams are 1-5 at Charles Koch Arena since Gregg Marshall’s 2007 arrival, with Stanford ‘s 2009 CBI win accounting for the only success.