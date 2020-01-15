Sickness hits the Chiefs locker room ahead of AFC Championship

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid says there is an illness going around the Chiefs locker room.

In a report from CBS Sports, running back LeSean McCoy and backup quarterback Matt Moore were not at practice Wednesday due to being sick.

Reid did not say what kind of sickness or if it was contagious.

While it is only two players, CBS Sports says “the fact that multiple players are dealing with an illness just days ahead of a conference championship game is noteworthy.”

Reid also said it's unknown if defensive tackle Chris Jones will be healthy enough to play in the game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones is on a day-to-day status with a calf injury, and missed practice on Wednesday.