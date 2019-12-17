Six Chiefs named to 2020 Pro Bowl roster

The National Football League Tuesday announced its AFC and NFC rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl set for 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in Orlando, Fla. The AFC roster includes six Kansas City Chiefs, three of which are first-time Pro-Bowl selections.

The list includes wide receiver Tyreek Hill, receiving his fourth Pro-Bowl nomination, tight end Travis Kelce, earning his team-best fifth Pro-Bowl selection, defending NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, earning his second Pro-Bowl nod, and first-time selections, defensive end Frank Clark, kick returner/wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Hardman, a rookie out of Georgia, earns the Pro Bowl nod as a kick returner. In 14 games this season, he's returned 13 punts for 136 yards and 23 kickoffs for 530 yards.

You can read more about each of Kansas City's Pro-Bowl selections on the team's website.

Overall, Baltimore leads the NFL's Pro-Bowl list with 12 selections. Kansas City has the third most Pro-Bowl selections, one behind seven picks for New Orleans in the NFC. You can find the complete Pro-Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC here.