Six Chiefs named to 2020 Pro Bowl roster

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:21 PM, Dec 17, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) The National Football League Tuesday announced its AFC and NFC rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl set for 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in Orlando, Fla. The AFC roster includes six Kansas City Chiefs, three of which are first-time Pro-Bowl selections.

The list includes wide receiver Tyreek Hill, receiving his fourth Pro-Bowl nomination, tight end Travis Kelce, earning his team-best fifth Pro-Bowl selection, defending NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, earning his second Pro-Bowl nod, and first-time selections, defensive end Frank Clark, kick returner/wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Hardman, a rookie out of Georgia, earns the Pro Bowl nod as a kick returner. In 14 games this season, he's returned 13 punts for 136 yards and 23 kickoffs for 530 yards.

You can read more about each of Kansas City's Pro-Bowl selections on the team's website.

Overall, Baltimore leads the NFL's Pro-Bowl list with 12 selections. Kansas City has the third most Pro-Bowl selections, one behind seven picks for New Orleans in the NFC. You can find the complete Pro-Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC here.

 