Topeka native Gary Woodland helps United States win Presidents Cup

When Gary Woodland won his first major at the U.S. Open back in June, he was a national champion. Now, the Topeka native is an international champion.

Woodland and the rest of the Americans on the United States team are bringing home the Presidents Cup for an eighth straight time. The squad came back from a two-point deficit to take the whole thing by a score of 16-14 by winning six singles matches on Sunday, halving four and losing two.

Woodland was one of the two singles losers, but he did get a foursome victory with partner Dustin Johnson on Saturday. He played with Rickie Fowler on Friday, as they halved a day after Woodland and Johnson lost a Thursday four-ball round.

This championship caps off the former KU golfer's first representation of his country in team competition. Team captain Tiger Woods, who was the first playing captain in the event in 25 years, selected Woodland to be a part of it.

"We relied on one another as a team, and we did it -- together," Woods said, his voice choked slightly with emotion. "This cup wasn't going to be given to us. We had to go earn it. And we did."

Now with the title earned, the team sings its way back to the states.