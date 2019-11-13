Ty Berry looks to polish his game at Sunrise Christian

Newton native Ty Berry is one of the best high school basketball players in the state.

He would’ve been a senior at Newton this year, but decided to finish his high school career at Sunrise Christian Academy, a program that consistently produces Division I players.

“The decision was real hard, I wanted to stay at home and play my senior year with my friends down there,” said Berry. “But it was also really big for me to get pushed by a lot of kids that have the same goals as me and that want to get to where I want to get to as well.”

Last season as a junior, the 6’3 guard led Newton to its first winning season in a decade, averaging 24.3 points a game. He earned offers from Wichita State, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and several other power five schools.

When Berry asked for an opportunity to play at Sunrise this season, head coach Luke Barnwell didn’t hesitate. He’s said he’s even impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“I don’t even think I knew how well he shot it, and he handles the ball a lot better then I thought he would,” Barnwell said. “Every aspect he’s exceeded what I thought it would be.”

But for now, he’s focusing on one thing.

“Really just getting better and getting pushed every day and become the best basketball player I can become and with these guys around me I think I can achieve that.”