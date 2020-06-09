Voting for the 2020 Catchy Awards is here!
For the 13th year, voting for the Catchy Awards is here!
As is the case every year, this award show is controlled by you the voter. We present the categories, you choose the winner in each before the show airs in July.
We know this year was different, with the abrupt cancellation of all Spring Sports and basketball unable to complete their state championships. With that, the categories shrink to 24, but the candidates in each category move to five with 57 different schools being represented.
Voting will run through July 10th with the award show to follow later in the month. Categories and nominees are as follows:
Tyler Dorsey - Derby
Reagan Jones - Wichita Northwest
Trevion Mitchell - Maize South
Cody Stufflebean - McPherson
Prevon Christon - Maize
Reagan Karlin - Garden City
Laurel Jones - Maize South
Ella Larkin - Bishop Carroll
Morgan Bruna - Andale
Natasha Dooley - Garden Plain
Michael Iyali - Wichita North
Ryan Kinnane - Andover
Tanner Lindahl - Buhler
Dylan Sprecker - Southeast of Saline
Caleb Eilert - St. John's-Tipton
Hope Jackson - Bishop Carroll
Alexa Rios - Maize South
Taylor Briggs - Chapman
Jentri Alderson - Southeast of Saline
Jaycee Vath - Lincoln
Ivan Quezada - Wichita East
Alan Lopez - Dodge City
Raul Gerhardus - Maize South
Sakai Kan - Wichita Trinity
Jadyn Vossen - Andover Central
Rylie Cook - Stanton County
Alyssa McMillen - Garden City
Madison Slayton - Andover
Morgan Brasser - Andale
Haley Miller - Buhler
Clara Whitaker - Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Taylor Bruce/Ceanna Allen - McPherson
Emma Mantovani - Collegiate
Kylie Aufdengarten/Rylee Rusk - Wellington
Kara Koster/Karlee Osner - Conway Springs
Xavier Bell - Andover Central
Sterling Chapman - Campus
Gradey Dick - Collegiate
Jack Johnson - Andover
Jackie Johnson - Wichita Southeast
Emily Ryan - Central Plains
Karenna Gerber - Halstead
Grace Pyle - McPherson
Katie Horyna - Liberal
Zyanna Walker - Wichita Heights
Drayden Bell - Wichita East
Aidan Scott - Wichita Independent
William Powers - McPherson
George Jekov - Wichita Independent
Justus Hampton - McPherson
Quentin Saunders - Wichita West
Jason Henschel - Goddard
Devin Gomez - Maize
Devon Weber - Pratt
Dylan Weimer - Hoxie
Nichole Moore - Nickerson
Livia Swift - Pratt
Jolie Ziegler - Council Grove
Anna Cullens - Wellington
Kassidy Leiszler - Concordia
Kaden Whitehurst - Garden City
Blake Albers - Bishop Carroll
Brandon Bonta - Wichita Northwest
Peyton Montgomery - Eisenhower
Silas Limes - Wichita Heights
Piper Reams - Campus
Jadyn Barr - Andover Central
Aviana Ordonez - Salina South
Karly Larson - Garden City
Kensley Morris - Eisenhower
Riley Petz - Cheney
Jordan Finnesy - Plainville
Wyatt Pedigo - Hoisington
Tre Washington - Derby
Kyle Haas - Maize
Easton Hunter - Andale
Jayden Garrison - Little River
Kylee Scheer - Cheney
Austin Broadie - Wichita Trinity
Sydney Nilles - Derby
Ehlania Hartman - Spearville
Faith Paramore - Haven
Elise Kaiser - Hesston
Addison Crites - Central Plains
Derby Football
Campus Boys Basketball
Liberal Girls Basketball
Dodge City Boys Soccer
Campus Girls Bowling
Goddard Boys Wrestling
Kapaun Mt. Carmel Girls Tennis
Andover Boys Baskeball
McPherson Girls Basketball
Andover Central Girls Basketball
Buhler Boys/Girls XC
Collegiate Girls Tennis
Buhler Girls Golf
Nickerson Girls Basketball
Augusta Boys Basketball
Norton Boys Wrestling
Andale Football
Southeast of Saline Boys XC
Norton Girls XC
Goodland Girls Golf
Wichita Independent Boys Swimming
Stanton County Boys/Girls XC
Spearville Girls Basketball
Trego Girls Basketball
Hoxie Boys Wrestling
Canton-Galva Football
Osborne Football
Central Plains Girls Basketball
Berean Boys XC
Central Plains Volleyball
Canton-Galva erases 36-0 deficit to win 8M-I State Football Title
Wichita Independent becomes smallest school to win boys swimming title
Andover Central's Jerome Washington hits game winner to stun undefeated Bishop Carroll for sub-state title
Halstead girls basketball outlasts Scott City in 2OT as their season is cancelled
Lem Wash comes in as backup QB to lead Derby to 5th title in 7 years
Central Plains makes it 136 straight wins as Emily Ryan crosses 3,000 career points
KSHSAA holds first ever sanctioned girls wrestling championships
Year after tragedy, Norton comes together to win 3-2-1A Wrestling Title
Eureka returns home after tornado forced an all-road schedule in 2018
Salina Central Girls Basketball rallies around head coach after second cancer diagnosis