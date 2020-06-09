Voting for the 2020 Catchy Awards is here!

For the 13th year, voting for the Catchy Awards is here!

As is the case every year, this award show is controlled by you the voter. We present the categories, you choose the winner in each before the show airs in July.

We know this year was different, with the abrupt cancellation of all Spring Sports and basketball unable to complete their state championships. With that, the categories shrink to 24, but the candidates in each category move to five with 57 different schools being represented.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Voting will run through July 10th with the award show to follow later in the month. Categories and nominees are as follows:

=====

BEST FOOTBALL PLAYER

Tyler Dorsey - Derby

Reagan Jones - Wichita Northwest

Trevion Mitchell - Maize South

Cody Stufflebean - McPherson

Prevon Christon - Maize

BEST VOLLEYBALL PLAYER

Reagan Karlin - Garden City

Laurel Jones - Maize South

Ella Larkin - Bishop Carroll

Morgan Bruna - Andale

Natasha Dooley - Garden Plain

BEST BOYS XC RUNNER

Michael Iyali - Wichita North

Ryan Kinnane - Andover

Tanner Lindahl - Buhler

Dylan Sprecker - Southeast of Saline

Caleb Eilert - St. John's-Tipton

BEST GIRLS XC RUNNER

Hope Jackson - Bishop Carroll

Alexa Rios - Maize South

Taylor Briggs - Chapman

Jentri Alderson - Southeast of Saline

Jaycee Vath - Lincoln

BEST BOYS SOCCER PLAYER

Ivan Quezada - Wichita East

Alan Lopez - Dodge City

Raul Gerhardus - Maize South

Sakai Kan - Wichita Trinity

Jadyn Vossen - Andover Central

BEST GIRLS GOLFER

Rylie Cook - Stanton County

Alyssa McMillen - Garden City

Madison Slayton - Andover

Morgan Brasser - Andale

Haley Miller - Buhler

BEST GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER/DUO

Clara Whitaker - Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Taylor Bruce/Ceanna Allen - McPherson

Emma Mantovani - Collegiate

Kylie Aufdengarten/Rylie Rush - Wellington

Kara Koster/Karlee Osner - Conway Springs

BEST BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER

Xavier Bell - Andover Central

Sterling Chapman - Campus

Gradey Dick - Collegiate

Jack Johnson - Andover

Jackie Johnson - Wichita Southeast

BEST GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER

Emily Ryan - Central Plains

Karenna Gerber - Halstead

Grace Pyle - McPherson

Katie Horyna - Liberal

Zyanna Walker - Wichita Heights

BEST BOYS SWIMMER

Drayden Bell - Wichita East

Aidan Scott - Wichita Independent

William Powers - McPherson

George Jekov - Wichita Independent

Justus Hampton - McPherson

BEST BOYS WRESTLER

Quentin Saunders - Wichita West

Jason Henschel - Goddard

Devin Gomez - Maize

Devon Weber - Pratt

Dylan Weimer - Hoxie

BEST GIRLS WRESTLER

Nichole Moore - Nickerson

Livia Swift - Pratt

Jolie Ziegler - Council Grove

Anna Cullens - Wellington

Kassidy Leiszler - Concordia

BEST BOYS BOWLER

Kaden Whitehurst - Garden City

Blake Albers - Bishop Carroll

Brandon Bonta - Wichita Northwest

Peyton Montgomery - Eisenhower

Silas Limes - Wichita Heights

BEST GIRLS BOWLER

Piper Reams - Campus

Jadyn Barr - Andover Central

Aviana Ordonez - Salina South

Karly Larson - Garden City

Kensley Morris - Eisenhower

BEST BOYS MULTI-SPORT ATHLETE

Riley Petz - Cheney

Jordan Finnesy - Plainville

Wyatt Pedigo - Hoisington

Tre Washington - Derby

Kyle Haas - Maize

Easton Hunter - Andale

Jayden Garrison - Little River

BEST GIRLS MULTI-SPORT ATHLETE

Kylee Scheer - Cheney

Austin Broadie - Wichita Trinity

Sydney Nilles - Derby

Ehlania Hartman - Spearville

Faith Paramore - Haven

Elise Kaiser - Hesston

Addison Crites - Central Plains

CLASS 6A TEAM OF THE YEAR

Derby Football

Campus Boys Basketball

Liberal Girls Basketball

Dodge City Boys Soccer

Campus Girls Bowling

CLASS 5A TEAM OF THE YEAR

Goddard Boys Wrestling

Kapaun Mt. Carmel Girls Tennis

Andover Boys Baskeball

McPherson Girls Basketball

Andover Central Girls Basketball

CLASS 4A TEAM OF THE YEAR

Buhler Boys/Girls XC

Collegiate Girls Tennis

Buhler Girls Golf

Nickerson Girls Basketball

Augusta Boys Basketball

CLASS 3A TEAM OF THE YEAR

Norton Boys Wrestling

Andale Football

Southeast of Saline Boys XC

Norton Girls XC

Goodland Girls Golf

CLASS 2A TEAM OF THE YEAR

Wichita Independent Boys Swimming

Stanton County Boys/Girls XC

Spearville Girls Basketball

Trego Girls Basketball

Hoxie Boys Wrestling

CLASS 1A TEAM OF THE YEAR

Canton-Galva Football

Osborne Football

Central Plains Girls Basketball

Berean Boys XC

Central Plains Volleyball

PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Canton-Galva erases 36-0 deficit to win 8M-I State Football Title

Wichita Independent becomes smallest school to win boys swimming title

Andover Central's Jerome Washington hits game winner to stun undefeated Bishop Carroll for sub-state title

Halstead girls basketball outlasts Scott City in 2OT as their season is cancelled

Lem Wash comes in as backup QB to lead Derby to 5th title in 7 years

STORY OF THE YEAR

Central Plains makes it 136 straight wins as Emily Ryan crosses 3,000 career points

KSHSAA holds first ever sanctioned girls wrestling championships

Year after tragedy, Norton comes together to win 3-2-1A Wrestling Title

Eureka returns home after tornado forced an all-road schedule in 2018

Salina Central Girls Basketball rallies around head coach after second cancer diagnosis