WSU adds sixth commitment this offseason

The Wichita State Shockers continue to gain ground on the recruiting trail adding Jaden Seymor, a small forward from North Carolina.
According to his Twitter account, the 6'9'' slasher chose Wichita State over, Hampton, App State, and UNC Greensboro among others.
I would like to thank God, my parents, Coach Hatchett, Coach Tubbs, Coach Sherrick, Coach Gabe, Team Charlotte, Team Wall and everyone else who helped me along the way and believed in me 🙏🏾 #GoShocks ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cOWlIjBmZ6— @22Clips ‼️ (@jaden_seymour) April 3, 2020