WSU adds sixth commitment this offseason

Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave at Charles Koch Arena ©Kelly Ross
Posted:

The Wichita State Shockers continue to gain ground on the recruiting trail adding Jaden Seymor, a small forward from North Carolina.

According to his Twitter account, the 6'9'' slasher chose Wichita State over, Hampton, App State, and UNC Greensboro among others.

 