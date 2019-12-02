WSU's Stevenson named to weekly AAC Honor Roll

A standout performance at the Cancun Challenge has earned Erik Stevenson a spot on this week’s American Athletic Conference Honor Roll, the league announced Monday.

Stevenson – a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Lacey, Wash. -- averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals and made the Cancun Challenge all-tournament team. He put up 19 points – all in the first half – in a rout of South Carolina and matched his career-high with 22 points in the championship game against West Virginia.

It’s the first weekly award of Stevenson’s career. He’s the third different Shocker to make the honor roll this year, joining Dexter Dennis (Nov. 11) and Jamarius Burton (Nov. 18).

Stevenson leads the Shockers in scoring (13.6 ppg) and assists (3.3) and ranks sixth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.60).

Wichita State (6-1) returns to action Thursday night against Central Arkansas at Charles Koch Arena (7 p.m. CT, YurView Kansas) then travels to Oklahoma State this Sunday (1 p.m., ESPNU).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY HONOR ROLL

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1, 2019

Player of the Week

Quinton Rose, Sr., G, Temple

Freshman of the Week

Boogie Ellis, G, Memphis

Honor Roll

Chris Vogt, Jr., C, Cincinnati

Nate Hinton, So., G, Houston

K.J. Lawson, Gr., F, Tulane

Brandon Rachal, Jr., G, Tulsa

Erik Stevenson, So., G, Wichita State