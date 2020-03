Wichita State was hoping for a road win against Memphis Thursday night, but the team was unable to follow through.

The Shockers took on the Tigers in the team's second to last game of the season, but they couldn't hold them off.

The Tigers went on to win at home, 68-60.

Wichita State now moves on to its final home game of the regular season.

The Shockers take on Tulsa on Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. inside The Roundhouse, Charles Koch Arena.