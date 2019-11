The Wichita State Shockers will spend Thanksgiving in the Bahamas next year while taking part in the Battle 4 Atlantis mid-season basketball tournament.

Joining the Shockers will be a talented field complete with Creighton, Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, and West Virginia.

The tournament has not released an official bracket yet, but play is set to begin November 25, 2020.