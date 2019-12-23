Wichita State falls short of AP Top 25

Wichita State narrowly missed a spot on the AP Top 25 poll this week.

The Shockers garnered 112 votes falling to No. 26 right under Iowa State which rounded off the poll with 125 votes on the 25th spot.

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has had no stability at the top.

The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted one week at No. 1.

This is the first time there have been as many as six different teams at No. 1 before New Year's Day.

The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Ohio State climbed to No. 2, followed by Louisville, Duke and Kansas. No. 25 Iowa is the only new addition this week's poll.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)