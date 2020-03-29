Wichita State lands three commitments on Sunday

The Wichita State Shockers continue to make headway on the recruiting trail with three commitments on Sunday.

The first coming from Chaunce Jenkins, a 6'4" guard from Virginia who made the commitment official on social media.

The Shockers weren't done on the day gathering two more commitments, one coming from another 2020 product from North Carolina, in Ricky Council IV. The move first reported on the Phenom Exposure twitter account.

2020 6'5 Ricky Council IV has committed to Wichita State #PhenomHoops pic.twitter.com/rmaTKpBCDo — Phenom_Exposure (@PhenomExposure) March 29, 2020

JUCO transfer Craig Porter was the latest addition to the team, announcing the move on Twitter. Some outlets consider Porter to be one of the top prospects in Junior College and will add depth to the Wichita State attack.