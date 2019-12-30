Wichita State men's basketball enters AP top 25

With an 11-1 start, the Wichita State University men's basketball team enters the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since the end of the 2017-2018 season.

The Shockers check in at No. 24 after Sunday's 84-66 home win against Abilene Christian. Wichita State's lone loss of the season is to a current top-25 opponent, West Virginia.

Standout wins bolstering the Shockers' early-season resume includes a road win at Oklahoma State and victories in Wichita over Oklahoma (at Intrust Bank Arena) and home against Virginia Commonwealth, among the favorites in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Wichita State looks to keep its strong start (and ranking) going in its American Athletic Conference opener New Year's Day (Wednesday) at home against East Carolina.

Also in this week's top 25 poll, Kansas moves up to No. 3 from No. 5 after Sunday's impressive, 72-56 road win against Stanford.