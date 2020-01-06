Wichita State moves up 1 spot in AP Top 25 basketball poll

Wichita State moved up one spot in The Associated Press' Top 25 poll to No. 23.

The Shockers earned 252 votes after two more wins at home: 75-69, over the East Carolina University Pirates on New Year's Day, and 74-54, over Ole Miss on Saturday.

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop men's college basketball poll.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel.

The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.

No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.

Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever.

