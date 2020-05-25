Wichita State targets 2023 Forward from Texas

Wichita State continues to make moves on the recruiting trail, this time offering a player who still has a few years until graduation. Cameron Barnes, a 6'9" forward out of Duncanville, Texas is one of the latest athletes to earn an offer from the Shockers. He is ranked as one of the top players in the nation in the 2023 class, ESPN even has him listed as the top prep prospect out of Texas that year.

Barnes, originally born in Wichita, now holds an offer from the Shockers alongside Baylor, TCU, and Texas A&M

