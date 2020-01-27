Wichita State returns to AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1578 1

2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1552 2

3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1434 3

4. San Diego St. 21-0 1408 4

5. Florida St. 17-2 1318 5

6. Louisville 17-3 1277 6

7. Dayton 18-2 1163 7

8. Villanova 16-3 1110 9

9. Duke 16-3 1084 8

10. Seton Hall 15-4 1055 10

11. Oregon 17-4 926 12

12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14

13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15

14. Michigan St. 15-5 751 11

15. Maryland 16-4 650 17

16. Butler 16-4 631 13

17. Auburn 17-2 619 16

18. Iowa 14-5 545 19

19. Illinois 15-5 483 21

20. Colorado 16-4 314 23

21. Houston 16-4 296 25

22. LSU 15-4 260 -

23. Wichita St. 17-3 161 -

24. Penn St. 14-5 114 -

25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Purdue 6, Rhode Island 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary's (Cal) 3, SMU 3, Tulsa 3, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Wisconsin 1.

