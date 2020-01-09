Wichita State takes down Memphis in top-25 battle

The Wichita State men's basketball team moves to 14-1 overall and 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference after holding off a late surge from Memphis in a 76-67 win Thursday night at Charles Koch Arena.

The No. 23 Shockers led the No. 21 Tigers by as many as 19 with about 12 minutes left in the game. Memphis cut the lead all the way down to six inside three minutes, but the Shockers showed just enough poise and hit enough free throws to deny the comeback.

Sophomore guard Jamarius Burton led the Shockers with 16 points. Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers, and Tyson Etienne added 11.

Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis.

The Shockers hit the road for their next two conference games, Sunday at U-Conn and next Wednesday (Jan. 15) at Temple. WSU wraps up the grueling, four-game stretch Jan. 18 at home against Houston.