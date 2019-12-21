Wichita State's Dexter Dennis to take leave of absence

Due to personal reasons, Wichita State sophomore forward Dexter Dennis will be taking an indefinite leave of abscence, head coach Gregg Marshall announced Saturday morning.

The announcement was made ahead of Wichita State home game with VCU.

“I ask that you respect Dexter’s privacy as he works with his family during this time. Dexter has been a model teammate and a straight-A student this semester. We will miss him during this absence but are with him in spirit,” said Marshall in the release.

In 10 games played, Dennis has averaged 7.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Shockers.