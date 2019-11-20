Wichita Wind Surge releases 2020 season schedule

The Wichita Wind Surge released its 2020 regular season schedule Wednesday, including start times for all 70 scheduled home games.

Opening Night for the inaugural season of Wind Surge baseball in Wichita will be on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m. when the Surge take on the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Opening Night will feature a post-game Fireworks show.

Wind Surge fans will enjoy fan friendly game times throughout the 2020 season with Monday through Friday games starting at 7:05 PM, Saturday games starting at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday games starting at 1:05 p.m. There will be a few exceptions to these game times as the Wind Surge will host various School Days, Camp Days, Business Person Special Days and more. April 20, June 2, June 15 and June 29 will start at 11:05 AM while May 19, August 3 and September 7 will start at 1:05 p.m.

Surge fans will have twelve opportunities to enjoy post-game fireworks throughout the season. In addition to opening night, the Surge will have Fireworks after every Friday Night home game in 2020 as well as on July 4. The Wind Surge will announce their 2020 daily specials as well as the promotional schedule full of giveaways, promotions, appearances and more in the near future.

To view the complete 2020 schedule with game times and to stay up to date with the Wind Surge visit www.windsurge.com or visit the team store and ticket office located 608 W. Texas Avenue.

The Wind Surge are currently selling 5-Game Holiday ticket packages which includes a guaranteed ticket to opening day on April 14, 2020. Full season tickets as well as group outings, picnics and more are also currently available.

The first of a series of planned public tours of the playing surface will start this Saturday, November 23. Tour times are 10 a.m., Noon and 3 p.m. All tours will start at the Wind Surge Team Store.