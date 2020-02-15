Wichita Wings improve to 8-2 on season

The Wichita Wings improved to 8-2 on the season (6-2 in Major Arena Soccer League 2) with a four goal outburst in the final 13 minutes to defeat the Springfield, MO, Demize of the Professional Arena Soccer League 5-8 Saturday night at Hartman Arena north of Wichita.

Wichita took its first lead with only 10:26 remaining on a goal by Kevin TenEyck, the first of three goals in less than two minutes.

Eight different players scored for Wichita and five different players scored for Springfield.

The crowd was one of the largest of the season and the loudest, according to owner Blake Shumaker, despite it only being a “Friendly “ between inter-league teams.