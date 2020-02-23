Wichita Wings introduce first HOF class

Indoor soccer fans lined up in the rain for the Wichita Wing's last home game of the season Sunday night. It was also the club's first hall of fame inductions.

Star players from the 1980's soccer team signed autographs, relived the glory days with fans. On Saturday, they enjoyed the premiere of "God Save the Wings," a documentary on the 1980s craze that followed this team around Wichita and on the road.

Wichita Wings operations manager, Johnny Freedom said, "Your average every day fan didn't know what happened on road trips, didn't know what Andy Chapman or Norman Piper or Kevin or Kim Roentved were doing on their off time. Or maybe even how they got here or how they signed their contract. And what the documentary did was just exposed all the really cool behind the scenes things that happened in order to get professional indoor soccer here in 1979."

"Just to see some of the memorabilia that the fans have is incredible. You look around tonight, some of the jackets from the '80s," said Wichita Wings captain Brent Hobson. "So just seeing everybody come together and reminisce on the good times back in the '80s but now we can create some new memories for the city of Wichita."

The Wings will be hosting the major arena soccer league playoffs on April 5th and 6th.

