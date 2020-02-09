Wings hold off Comets to improve to 6-2 on year

An old rivalry was renewed Sunday evening in Wichita when the Major Arena Soccer League Kansas City Comets sent a team of mostly developmental players to face the MASL2 Wichita Wings in a “Friendly” that turned physical.

Wichita prevailed 8-6 with two goals each by Nico and Bryan Perez. Kansas City was led by Lucas Sousa, also with two.

Players for both teams went off with injuries in a game that turned rough in the second half.

Wichita led 8-3 with less than 8 minutes to play but Kansas City stormed back with two sixth attacker goals and a short-handed goal to close the gap.

Wichita is 6-2 and in title contention in the MASL2, trailing only the 9-0 Chihuahua, Mexico, Savage. Kansas City is 7-7 in the MASL after losing 12-5 at Milwaukee Saturday.