Woods picks Woodland for Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods of the United States, shakes hands with Gary Woodland of the United States on the18th hole after finishiing the third round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Updated: Thu 8:22 PM, Nov 07, 2019

AP U.S. captain Tiger Woods used one of his four wild-card selections on himself Thursday and will become the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition 25 years ago.

The decision was hardly a surprise.

Woods is the Masters champion and two weeks ago tied the PGA Tour record with his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan. He is No. 6 in the world ranking.

He also took Tony Finau, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed.

The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne. Ernie Els filled out his International team on Wednesday and has six newcomers.

 