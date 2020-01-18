Xavier Kelly, East High grad, announces transfer from Clemson football

Former Wichita East High School standout football player, Xavier Kelly, announced Saturday morning that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

On Twitter, Kelly said, "I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and the entire Clemson Family for all of the love and support they have provided me over the last few years. I will hold onto all the memories that were shared with my brothers during my time at Clemson University."

The defensive tackle redshirted his freshman year when his team went on to win the 2017 National Championship. He was a redshirt sophomore when the Tigers hoisted the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy again.

Kelly played in 30 games for Clemson, totaling 23 tackles and one forced fumble.

In his announcement, Kelly talked about the lessons he learned and said, "With this being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and continue my football career elsewhere. It is an honor to be able to say that I graduated from Clemson. Clemson will always have a special place in my heart."