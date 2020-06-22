Contact Us

Address:

KWCH 12

2815 E. 37th Street North

Wichita, KS 67219

Phone:

(316) 838-1212

OR

(888) K12-NEWS

Email the newsroom: news@kwch.com

*THIS EMAIL ADDRESS GOES TO THE ENTIRE NEWSROOM*

To reach the News Director with questions/comments/feedback:

Kim Wilhelm kwilhelm@kwch.com

How do I request coverage of a specific event?

Click Here To Send an Email to News

PLEASE NOTE: Contacting Eyewitness News does not guarantee coverage of your event.

How do I sign up for a tour of the station?

Tours are arranged by Promotions Department. You can reach them by email (promotions@kwch.com).

How do I contact CBS?

Viewer Hotline: (212) 975-3247

Click Here to Visit the Feedback Forum

Questions about Closed Captioning?

Dominic Gauna

316-831-6055

dgauna@kwch.com

For an immediate need, contact 316-831-6075

Want to advertise on KWCH, KSCW, Antenna TV or Always on Storm Team 12?

David Herrmann

Director of Sales

2815 E. 37th Street North

Wichita, KS 67219

desk: (316)832-4023

Email: sales@kwch.com

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:

Mike Jones

Director of National Political Sales

Gray Television – Washington, DC

desk: (202) 400-0598

mike.jones@gray.tv