Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the third quarter 2021

Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the third quarter 2021

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at approximately 11:30 PM CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 1:00 PM CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 8 505 583 65

UK: +44 333 300 9271

US: +1 646 722 4904

From about 12:00 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3426515/1476661.pdf Invitation - presentation of Sandvikâ€™s report of the third quarter 2021

View original content:

SOURCE Sandvik