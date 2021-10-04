Kubat HealthCare Acquires Miller Pharmacy Specialties

FREMONT, Neb., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubat HealthCare, a leading health care service provider, announces today the acquisition of Miller Pharmacy Specialties located at 322 E 22nd St, Fremont, Nebraska, 68025.

"We are excited to join forces with Miller Pharmacy Specialties," said Jim Rich, CEO of Kubat Healthcare, "With our established Kubat Healthcare locations serving Fremont and surrounding communities for the last 13 years, the addition of Miller Pharmacy Specialties will allow us to continue and expand healthcare service offerings within long-term care facilities. It's our mission to improve the well-being of our patients by providing exceptional access to care delivered with compassionate service."

Purchased by Mark Vogt in 2014, Miller Pharmacy Specialties, a Kubat HealthCare Partner, will continue to offer a full-service pharmacy 24/7 out of their same location in Fremont serving long-term care residents. Residents will still receive the same care they are receiving today with additional service offerings of respiratory, customized medication compounding, at home infusion services and home medical equipment. "I am excited to partner with Kubat HealthCare in providing residents and facilities with expanded services we can now offer," said pharmacist Jon Ciochan, PharmD, manager of Miller Pharmacy Specialties.

"Jon, Becky and the wonderful team from Miller Pharmacy Specialties are an amazing group of professionals and will add tremendous value to Kubat HealthCare," said Tony Schmid, Pharmacy Director of Kubat HealthCare, "providing pharmacy services to long-term care and assisted living facilities through Miller Pharmacy Specialties enhances our offering in the Fremont area."



