Nacho Flay Turns Seven & Celebrates By Donating Meals For More Than 180,000 In Need Cats Across The Country Made by Nacho donated wet and dry recipes to animal welfare organizations across the country to commemorate Nacho Flay's birthday & World Animal Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks two very special occasions: World Animal Day and Nacho's seventh birthday; and to celebrate, Made by Nacho donated - via welfare organizations throughout the U.S -more than 180,000 meals for kittens and cats that are stray, homeless, and/or abandoned - from New York to Texas to California, and everywhere in between.

The team behind Made by Nacho is on a mission to set a new standard in cat care, giving all cats everything they need to lead full, nourished lives. This includes consciously crafting top-quality recipes to ensure all cats are happy, healthy, and spoiled by the most delicious meals Nacho Flay could dream up.

"My cats are an incredibly important part of my life and we have all become closer to our pets over the last year, '' said Chef Bobby Flay. "Nacho's love language - much like my own - has always been all about feeding people and cats nutritious and utmost quality meals, which is why we're so honored to have had the opportunity to support these incredible feline organizations, '' said Flay. "Made by Nacho is cat-crafted and cat-focused and we always aim to take care of our own, especially those felines in need of it most," adds Flay.

Made by Nacho's donation announcement comes on the heels of a successful PetSmart Adoption week, where the brand assisted the pet superstore in finding 16,630 cats and kittens their forever homes. Nacho and his team knew they wanted to continue to give-back to cats and recognize felines across the country need support, in more ways than one. To date, Made by Nacho has provided more than 180,000 meals to over 20 nonprofit and 501(c)3 organizations in the U.S. that provide methods of feline care, support and adoptable loving homes; including:

To learn more, please visit madebynacho.com or any of the websites above.

About Made by Nacho

Founded by Nacho Flay, Made by Nacho is a full menu of cat-crafted cat food, with flavor-packed meals, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, that serve a nutritional purpose and offer a variety of flavor combinations. Made in the U.S., all Made by Nacho recipes are backed by a team of cat lovers that understands the needs of the discerning feline world; including Nacho's parent, Chef Bobby Flay, expert veterinarian, Dr. Katja Lang, and leading nutritionists. To learn more, visit madebynacho.com. Follow @madebynacho on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on additional news from Made by Nacho.

