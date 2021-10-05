Desert Botanicals® Announces Launch of SonoranShine™ Propylene Glycol Free Hair Care Line

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Botanicals® announced the completion of their SonoranShine™ propylene glycol free product line, now a full-wet line including a sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, leave-in glosser and detangler. Incorporating the finest natural ingredients from the Sonoran Desert and latest polymer-science technology, SonoranShine delivers luxurious hair care protection, conditioning, and management. The product line will be officially launched at the Arizona Ultimate Women's Expo held at the Phoenix Convention Center on October 9th and 10th.

Desert Botanicals specializes in combining desert succulent oils and nectars with vitamin nutrition and advanced silicone technology for enhanced hair care performance and protection. Our products deliver shine, moisture for reduced frizz, thermal and chemical protection for color treated hair and lightweight manageability. We’re committed to socially responsible development and production of our products, everything we do is Cruelty Free and Paraben Free.

"We are very excited to be launching the full SonoranShine propylene glycol free product line," said John Ritchie, President of Desert Botanicals. Ritchie continued, "Our products have always been paraben-free and cruelty free, but we became aware of a growing number of consumers finding themselves allergic to propylene glycol with limited hair care alternatives and wanted to address their needs. Our technical team was able to develop a portfolio of products that not only avoid using those undesirable chemicals but also provide customers with a look and feel that exceeds the performance of many of the best products currently available in the marketplace." In conclusion Ritchie added, "Since our products are all formulated and manufactured right here in Arizona, the Arizona Ultimate Women's Expo is the perfect place to inaugurate our first complete product line." Desert Botanicals will be exhibiting at the expo in booth #525 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Erika Hayward of the Arizona Ultimate Women's Expo added, "We're very excited to have Desert Botanicals not only attend our show but launch their new hair care line with us. We're lucky to have companies like Desert Botanicals that bring innovative, natural and socially responsible products to sell and promote at our show. It's going to be a great show because we have celebrities Cynthia Bailey, Mario Lopez and Mercedes Javid coming. Plus, attendance is going to be high because people in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas have shown they are enthusiastic to get back to life as normal and have fun with friends and family."

For more information about Sonoranshine products visit: www.dbotanicals.com/products

Desert Botanicals' has a blog posting regarding propylene glycol allergy that can be found here: www.dbotanicals.com/blog

Details about the upcoming Arizona Ultimate Women's Expo can be found at: www.azwomensexpo.com

About Desert Botanicals

Founded in Arizona in 2019, Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran Desert and similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the hair care industry in taking a new direction.

Desert Botanicals' Mission Statement includes three key aspects. The first is to create the finest hair care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology. Second, to incorporate and reflect the spirit of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert. And finally, to always assist areas of need in our community.

We're committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That's why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.

For over 30 years and 380 shows, the Ultimate Women’s Expos are the largest producer of Women’s Expos in the United States! The Ultimate Women’s Expos have helped hundreds of thousands of women find the very best in products, services, and resources for their homes, businesses and families. This year Desert Botanicals will be exhibiting at the Arizona Ultimate Women's Expo and launching their new propylene glycol free hair care line. Visit them at booth #525 on October 9th and 10th at the Phoe

