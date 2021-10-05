Facebook to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced today that the company's third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 402.977.9140 or 800.633.8284, Conference ID: 21997795.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on October 25, 2021 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

Disclosure Information

Facebook uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck) and Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Facebook

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Contacts

Investors:

Deborah Crawford

investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:

Ryan Moore

press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/

(PRNewsfoto/Facebook)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Facebook