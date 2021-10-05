High-Tech High Heels of North Texas Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks 20 years since High-Tech High Heels was founded. What started as a group of women with a shared vision of closing the gender gap in STEM, has evolved into a powerful network of advocates that has impacted more than 56,000 girls where we live and work.

High-Tech High Heels celebrates 20 years inspiring girls to pursue a career in STEM.

We are celebrating by sharing stories of local grantees and the girls they serve who have been positively impacted by the $1.5M+ we've granted over the past two decades.

We invite the NTX community to celebrate the Power of 20 with us:



https://www.hightechhighheels.org/texas-chapter-power-of-20/ Read about the impact in our Power of 20 stories: Donate to our Power of 20 campaign and help us continue to fund impactful organizations: https://www.hightechhighheels.org/donate-now-northtexas-chapter/

We thank you for your support of High-Tech High Heels. Our North Texas Chapter would not be where we are today without the support of the community.

Thank you for helping us advance the mission to close the gender gap in STEM since 2001.

