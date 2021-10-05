Lookout Is the First Mobile Security Solution on the Inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , the leader in endpoint-to-cloud security, today announced that Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security has been named the first mobile security solution on the inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List. Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security, a component of the Lookout Security Platform , protects iOS, Android and ChromeOS endpoints from phishing, app, device and network threats. Lookout is the leading supplier of mobile endpoint security to the public sector.

StateRAMP is a nonprofit organization formed by leaders from U.S. state and local governments, industry experts, and private businesses that provides a framework of approved Cloud Service Provider (CSP) solutions. The StateRAMP security standards are based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53 , a widely accepted catalog of security and privacy controls for information systems and organizations.

The inclusion of Lookout on the StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List follows the company's May 2020 FedRAMP Joint Advisory Board (JAB) Provisional Authorization to Operate . The StateRAMP compliance verification is modeled after FedRAMP and requires an independent third-party audit delivered to the StateRAMP Program Management Office for review.

According to Lookout research , state and local government organizations saw credential theft attacks increase by 42 percent in 2020. These attacks continue to be fueled by the global pandemic and shift to mass telework as attackers aggressively attempt to breach agency networks via mobile endpoints. With employees using any device, on any network from anywhere while working remotely, security teams need to implement mobile security to close this gap and prevent a data breach.

"Public sector organizations have more network-connected mobile devices with employees working remotely," said Tony D'Angelo, Vice President, U.S. Public Sector, Lookout. "With StateRAMP, state and local government organizations will be able to take advantage of the full capabilities of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security, and gain confidence in their ability to better defend their endpoints against the most advanced and novel threats."

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is powered by the Lookout Security Graph, which analyzes telemetry data from more than 200 million devices and 150 million apps, and continuously ingests and analyzes millions of URLs every day. By using machine intelligence, Lookout secures state and local government organizations against phishing, app, device and network threats in a manner that respects user privacy. The use of machine learning on data in the Lookout Security Graph enables Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security to automatically detect and respond to threats even if they have never been seen before.

