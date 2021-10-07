CeraVe® Brightens Nighttime Skincare Routines with New Chemical Exfoliator

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic skincare brand CeraVe® has announced the launch of its new Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment, a gentle and effective chemical exfoliating serum formulated to help brighten skin, boost hydration and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The addition of the new AHA serum treatment expands the brand's line of anti-aging products, each formulated with skin renewing and hydrating ingredients to help improve the look of visible signs of skin aging, while helping to restore the skin's barrier with essential ceramides.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment

The new CeraVe® Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment provides a gentle alternative to harsh physical scrubs as it features 5% AHA (glycolic and lactic acids) to increase cellular turnover on skin's surface for visibly smoother, radiant skin. The gentle formula promotes natural exfoliation and reduces visible signs of aging without causing flaking, in addition to its patented MVE Technology that provides a steady release of all-day hydration. Like all CeraVe® products, this creamy, hydrating treatment is formulated with three essential ceramides to restore and maintain the skin barrier, as well as hyaluronic acid to boost hydration and licorice root extract to brighten and even skin tone.

According to a self-assessed consumer study conducted over eight weeks, users agree that skin felt smoother, more hydrated and looked more radiant immediately after use. Consumers also attest to the benefits of long-term use, reporting that skin tone looks more even, feels softer and signs of fatigue are visibly reduced after one week of use with the new treatment.

"Exfoliation can be a beneficial step in a skincare routine, but what many don't realize is that chemical exfoliators, like the new CeraVe® Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment, can actually provide a deeper and gentler exfoliation as compared to physical ones," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell. "Glycolic acid, found in the new product, is a favorite skincare ingredient of mine, as its benefits are endless – from resurfacing dull skin to exfoliating for a brighter complexion. Paired with the essential ceramides found in CeraVe® products, this new serum is perfect for everyone with any skin type looking to brighten and renew their complexion."

As skin ages, the natural renewal process and cellular turnover can begin to slow, making it more challenging for healthy-looking cells to stay on the skin's surface. Ingredients such as glycolic acid can help promote skin's natural exfoliation to counteract this, while lactic acid exfoliates the top layers of skin to reduce fine lines and improve discoloration.

"At CeraVe®, we are committed to offering innovative, effective and affordable dermatologist-developed products for all skin types, tones and ages," said Jaclyn Marrone, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe®. "We know that every smile line, wrinkle and mark tell a unique story and as we seek to embrace these stories, we strive to provide products that enable our consumers to achieve the healthiest version of their own skin, especially as preferences and needs evolve with time. This long-term care starts with a healthy skin barrier, especially as ceramides in skin deplete with age, so the three essential ceramides in all our products, including the Skin Renewing line, are critical."

The new CeraVe® Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment is available now on Amazon and retailers nationwide for $24.99, alongside the full CeraVe® Skin Renewing line that is designed to improve the appearance of skin including fine lines, dullness or wrinkles. The line offers moisturizers, SPF, serums and a night cream with ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and three essential ceramides to help restore and strengthen the skin's natural barrier. For skincare tips and to find more information on CeraVe®, visit the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and patented MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at www.cerave.com.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

