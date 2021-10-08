HYZN Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Deadline Reminder for Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (NASDAQ: HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Decarbonization") (NASDAQ: DCRB) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York against Hyzon on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Hyzon securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2021

Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company that manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. On July 16, 2021, the merger between Decarbonization and Hyzon Motors USA Inc. f/k/a Hyzon Motors Inc. closed. On that date, Decarbonization changed its name to Hyzon Motors Inc.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, the defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Hyzon investors may, no later than November 29, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

